Cholo Valenzuela’s 93-year-old mother-in-law has lived in Arboga since 1952. Like many Arboga residents, her house has its own septic or sewage system, and after decades of use the system needs to be replaced.
The problem is the price.
“It was just continually failing, overflowing and so they know that the cost where she lives and the infrastructure that they need to add to it for her would be about $60,000,” Valenzuela said.
About 18 months ago, Valenzuela met with Olivehurst Public Utility District general manager John Tillotson about the possibility of his mother-in-law being able to hook into OPUD’s line that serves the Arboga Elementary School.
Currently, the school is the only place that OPUD serves in Arboga. Along with a sewer line, OPUD also provides a water line.
Arboga, established by Swedish settlers in 1912, is located south of Olivehurst, west of Highway 70, north of Plumas Lake and east of the Feather River.
“We’re looking at doing both water and sewer lines because it’s just more economically feasible,” Valenzuela said.
After speaking with OPUD, other Arboga residents approached Valenzuela saying they would be interested in hooking on to OPUD’s line. As of Thursday, 12 other Arboga residents said they would be interested, according to Valenzuela.
OPUD was able to secure grant funding from the Yuba Water Agency so that a feasibility study could be done to see if adding people to the lines is worth the cost. Before the feasibility study can be done an infrastructure planning committee must be created to be able to see what the study has to say and coordinate the project from there.
“They (YWA) would prefer to give it to a more formalized committee,” Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela said the benefit of hooking on to OPUD’s line is that those residents would split the construction cost and the annexation fee making it cheaper than replacing a septic system each on their own. The exact cost and whether it would be feasible for everyone interested to be hooked up will be determined by the study.
A group of Arboga residents met on Oct. 29 to put together a committee that would coordinate the project in the community. Most of the meeting was taken up by residents who were concerned that opening the door to OPUD connecting homes to its line would lead to everyone in town being forced to do so.
Tillotson was in attendance as well as Director of Yuba County Environmental Health Clark Pickell and Yuba County supervisors Doug Lofton and Gary Bradford. Pickell said during the meeting that no one would be forced to hook up to OPUD unless their system failed and they were unable to fix it.
“I think it definitely can be a solution if they’re close enough to the existing system,” Bradford said. “Really it’s about financial feasibility.”
Wyatt Paxton lives in Redding but owns property in Arboga. He’s been working with Valenzuela on the project. He and Valenzuela will be on the committee and said after the meeting two more people came forward as being interested in serving. They will hold an additional meeting to try to get one more person.
“I came into this because I had a system that was starting to fail,” said Paxton who is a retired environmental health officer and building official.
He said replacing his system would cost around $40,000.
The old standard for people’s sewer systems used to be that they had to be built 50 feet from their well or a neighbor’s well. About 20 years ago, the state changed the standard to 100 feet from a well, according to Paxton.
The new standard has complicated where residents can have wells and septic systems that were built based on the old standard.
“The county almost never has any regulations that aren’t forced on us by the state,” Bradford said. “... Often for good reasons. It makes sense that you don’t want septic lines too close to a well.”
The date of the next meeting to try and secure another member for the committee has not been set.