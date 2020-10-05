Volunteers are needed to staff an infrastructure planning committee tasked with coordinating a project to have water and sewage lines installed in Arboga, according to a news release.
Arboga is an unincorporated community in Yuba County, located three miles south of Olivehurst. In September 2019, a town hall attended by Yuba County Supervisor Doug Lofton and Olivehurst Public Utility District General Manager John Tillotson was held to discuss how the project could happen in Arboga.
As a result of the town hall, OPUD submitted and was approved for a grant from the Yuba Water Agency to fund a feasibility study for the project. The feasibility study will be conducted by California Engineering Company, Inc.
“Once completed, the committee will review the results and meet with community residents to discuss options and recommendations for moving forward with the installation of water and sewage lines,” the release read.
The committee will be made up of a chair, vice chair, funds coordinator, contract coordinator, recorder, annexation coordinator, and communications and community outreach coordinator.
A meeting will be held Thursday for people interested in joining the committee.
Wyatt Paxton, a retired building official who is assisting in putting the committee together, said he hopes to have people nominated and have the committee in place by the end of the meeting.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Arboga Community Center located at 1662 Broadway St., Olivehurst. It will be held outside and those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing protocols.
For more information, call 784-8000.
