Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival

A child plays with bubbles in the pumpkin patch at the Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle on Saturday.

 Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

The community of Arbuckle gathered at LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle on Saturday as the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosted the 11th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.

This year’s festival brought back all of the event staples, including a vendor fair featuring 20 vendors, a food truck, games, face painting and of course, lots and lots of pumpkins. 

