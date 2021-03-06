For only the second time, the eighth annual Arbuckle Fun Run 5K took place in the spring rather than the fall due to yet another COVID-19 scheduling change.
But it was in-person and netted a large crowd, according to event organizer Mary Grimmer.
Grimmer, a member of the run committee and employee with the Pierce Joint Unified School District, said this year’s fun run had one of the best turnouts in recent memory, especially when it came to pre-registration.
Grimmer said the committee did a solid job making the race COVID-19 friendly, enforcing a mask mandate in the communal areas of the race.
Everyone was supposed to wear a mask except when they were racing, Grimmer said.
The run helps to generate revenue each year for local youth programs, including educational opportunities at PJUSD, as well as with the Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders.
Grimmer is hoping the event can return to the fall next year.
For Pierce 16-year-old Rebekah McPeek, Saturday’s run was a return to normalcy, helping in her continued path as a Pierce cross country runner.
She finished the 5K in 31 minutes, 34 seconds, which she was proud of because as a junior varsity runner at Pierce the fun run was a step up in distance from what she normally runs.
McPeek said running is a full body workout.
“It helps you mentally and keeps you alert,” she said. “It helps with endurance (too).”
As a member of the community, McPeek said the reopening phase in school and athletics has been smooth without major outbreaks so far.
All students, McPeek said, are required to wear masks in each class and only take it off for breakfast and lunch.
There were also a number of older residents who hit the trails on Saturday morning to benefit educational programs.
Cathay Marsh competed in her second Arbuckle fun run following her bout with COVID earlier this year.
Despite her mild symptoms, Marsh understands the seriousness of the virus and was glad the run was executed in a safe manner in-person.
Racing events continue in the area next week with the Leprechaun run on Saturday, March 13 at Maxwell Elementary School.