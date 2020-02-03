An Arbuckle man pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to sell it on dark web marketplaces, according to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney, Eastern District of California.
Eric Friccero, 29, operated under the name “BudgetBudsExpress” and distributed marijuana to customers throughout the United States. On Friday, his residence was searched and marijuana, that was offered for sale online, along with bitcoin and cash was found, the release said.
The Northern California Illicit Digital Economy Task Force, comprised of personnel from a number of different federal agencies conducted the investigation. The task force targets all forms of dark web and cryptocurrency activity in the Eastern District of California.
Friccero will be sentenced on Aug. 17 and faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.