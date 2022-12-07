After organizing fundraiser events throughout October, Pierce High School in Arbuckle has donated $1,000 to the Adventist Health/Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville.

Officials said that students and parents participated in multiple fundraisers to support breast cancer awareness and to honor those who have battled or are currently battling cancer. The school’s junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams joined efforts with their parents to host a dessert silent auction during each home game to raise donations, officials said.

