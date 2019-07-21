It’s the heart of summer, which means the annual California State Fair is back at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The fair has come a long way since it was hosted in Marysville some 161 years ago – so are Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area residents still interested?
Yes and no.
– “It’s great. I love all the exhibits. Food is great, lots of variety. The weather has been nice too. Parking was a breeze,” said Rosie Cross Kirkland of Marysville.
– “I haven’t been in years!” said Diane Washburn of Marysville. “It’s too hot and in my opinion not worth the cost of entry.”
While the Fair does offer special promotional deals, many others, queried via Facebook, are still uninterested in making the trek.
“I don’t go there anymore!” said Jennifer Dost of Yuba City. “It’s super overpriced and too many fights.”
Lynne Christy Tolmachoff of Browns Valley said she will be going to the fair next week during First Responders Appreciation Day to attend the cooking competition, but said the fair is not what it used to be.
Here are notes from our walk around the fair Friday:
11:30 a.m.: The Coka-Cola Food Promenade was packed with hungry fair goers, indulging in one of the many tasty treats available at the fair. Carnival staples like corn dogs, funnel cake, fries and churros were plentiful but those seeking something a bit more adventurous could also try chocolate covered bacon, a giant turkey leg or deep fried cookie dough.
Dennis Murphy said he enjoys coming to the fair for the food. He was enjoying a heaping serving of curly fries after working up an appetite riding the rides.
12:15 p.m.: Still early in the day, fair goers could hop on and off any rides they wanted to without much wait since there were still no lines in the carnival zone. All of the classic rides were up and running including the ferris wheel, the Merry-Go-Round, the tilt-a-whirl and the Yo-Yo.
Aiden Bowers, 11, said he rode the Yo-Yo half a dozen times in a row since there was no line.
All of the classic carnival game booths were also open for business, trying to entice those passing by the try their hand at ring toss or popping a ballon with a dart.
12:45 p.m.: The California Student Showcase featured two local artists. Kaycie Smith, of Yuba County, was accepted into the show’s photography, ages 16-18 category, for her photo entitled, “The three.”
Remy Green, of Sutter County, was accepted into the show’s digital arts, ages 16-18 category, with the work entitled, “Blank.”
Next door in the California Crafts Exhibit, three Yuba -Sutter artists received praise for their works.
Linda Myer of Yuba County received a number of honors for her faux rattlesnake belt, including the Al Gould Custom Saddle Best of Class Award, the Tandy Leather Factory Award, the Leather Crafters and Saddlers Journal Award and first place in leather works.
Maryland O’Fallon of Yuba County received two honorable mentions, one for her crochet table runner and the second for a gourd entitled, “Proud little horse.”
Jody Cavasos of Sutter County also received an honorable mention for her fiber art entitled, “Idrija motif.”
Hundreds of California artists were on display inside the California Fine Arts and Photography exhibit. Among them three, Yuba-Sutter residence received recognition.
Richard Adams of Sutter received an award of merit for his work entitled, “Devils portrait.” Richard Adams of Sutter County had his black and white photo “Against all odds,” on display. Donna Dutra of Yuba County received an award of excellence for her 2-D, non-painting artwork entitled, “Let me at ‘em.” Dutra also received an award of merit for her 2-D, non painting artwork entitled, “Just a splash of paint.”
1:15 p.m.: Inside California Building A, the California Counties exhibit features dozens of booths highlighting various counties around the state, including Colusa County.
Exhibit volunteer and Colusa County resident Linda Masuhara said there was a lot of interest in the exhibit on Friday, which focused on the Sacramento Valley Museum in Williams.
“The exhibit is pretty typical of what’s in the museum,” said Masuhara. “When you go there you feel like you’ve stepped back 100 years in time.”
According to Masuhara, the museum has tons of artifacts from many Colusa County residents through the ages.
In addition to the museum artifacts on display, the exhibit also highlighted the many products grown in Colusa County. Volunteers were even giving out free bags of almonds to the curious fair goers that came over to check out the booth.
“Its been a very interesting mix of people,” said Masuhara. “We’ve had a lot of people come up that have never heard of Colusa County and wanted to know more and then we have had people that said they grew up there and then moved away.”
2 p.m.: Among the livestock pens, a dozen Nigerian Dwarf Goats strutted their stuff around the arena inside the Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn, competing in the Nigerian Dwarf Goat Show. Not all of the goats wanted to follow the commands of their leaders, some straying away from the judging line or bleating at the judges. Either way, the crowd that gathered to watch the Nigerian Dwarf Goats were enamored with the little creatures.