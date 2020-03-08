School nurses can play many roles in a school – from directly caring for students and their health to training school staff in using health-related tools like EpiPens and automated external defibrillators and more.
But many school nurses serve at more than one site in their districts and rotate around several campuses to serve students. And that means the resource is stretched thin at times.
A recent incident at a Live Oak school, in which a student suffered cardiac arrest and was likely saved by the actions of the school nurse, who just happened to be at that site that day, dials in some focus on why the ratio of nurses to school sites can be important.
At Yuba City Unified School District, there are five full-time nurses – including one who’s contracted through a non-public agency – and each one has approximately three sites that they serve. Marysville Joint Unified School District has four registered nurses who serve multiple sites and Live Oak Unified School District has one full-time nurse who rotates around five schools.
Each district has other health services-related staff, such as health aides and/or licensed vocational nurses.
Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak, said there was a period of time where the district had a hard time finding a nurse to work in the district and when they did, the nurse would only stay for maybe a year or so and then move on.
Gulbrandsen said a hospital nurse makes more money than they would working at a school.
“Finding qualified school nurses is a challenge,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD. “... There are not enough nurses in the school nursing programs to meet the needs of all districts.”
Jessica Guth, director of program services of MJUSD, said qualified nurses don’t always look to a school setting for work, especially when they first graduate from school.
“We currently have the most nursing staff that I’ve experienced since I began working within MJUSD but it wasn’t easy finding qualified people to fill our positions,” Guth said. “... In order to retain and attract nurses, I think it is important that they are assigned manageable caseloads in a setting that values the work they do.”
Guth said having the number of nurses they do now has helped families access more health-related resources as well as allowed time to collaborate with other staff to ensure students with more moderate health-care needs can be included in educational programs.
Osumi said the role of school nurses has evolved over the past few years and health challenges of students have increased in complexity.
“Being fully staffed would ease the demands on our nursing staff,” she said. “... Districts are seeing an increase in students with diabetic needs, social emotional needs, asthma and allergies.”
Gulbrandsen said nurses are also in demand in hospitals and the medical field, so the districts are competing for those in the field.
“I think you need to have someone with that specific training who’s able to serve students and families,” Gulbrandsen said. “(Our nurse and health aides) do a real good job at managing their time and balancing between our school sites.”
Osumi said nurses play an important role in making sure students are able to access their educational programs.
“Healthy children learn better and our school nurses help to ensure that happens,” she said.
Osumi said one possible way to address the shortage could be to partner with universities to determine how to best increase the number of school nurse candidates, what universities can do and what school districts can do to meet their needs.
“The governing board and district value our school nurses and health aides and all they do for students and families,” Osumi said. “They are an integral part of the school team and play a valuable role in student success.”