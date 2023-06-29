Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration Office (SBA) of Disaster Recovery and Resilience are reminding area business owners and nonprofit organizations that they could be eligible for economic injury benefits as a result of the winter storms that began in late February.

As of May 25, the SBA considered Sutter, Yuba, Colusa and Plumas counties as contingent counties. Officials said only entities in these counties are eligible for economic injury benefits as a result of severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Feb. 21.

