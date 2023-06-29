Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration Office (SBA) of Disaster Recovery and Resilience are reminding area business owners and nonprofit organizations that they could be eligible for economic injury benefits as a result of the winter storms that began in late February.
As of May 25, the SBA considered Sutter, Yuba, Colusa and Plumas counties as contingent counties. Officials said only entities in these counties are eligible for economic injury benefits as a result of severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Feb. 21.
According to the SBA, Economic Injury Disaster Loans are working capital loans designed to “help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.” Officials said these loans are intended to assist businesses or nonprofits through a disaster recovery period.
“Loan rates are as low as 4% for businesses and small agricultural cooperatives and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and are typically 30-year loans. Shorter terms are available,” the SBA said. “It is very important for applicants to initiate an SBA loan application to ensure recovery options by the economic injury deadline of Jan. 3, 2024.”
To begin the application process, applicants can do one of the following:
– Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.
The SBA said completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Officials said there is “no cost or obligation, and eligibility is based on a case-by-case review for each applicant.”