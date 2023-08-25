The Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency announced this week that it was awarded the 2023 Program Awareness Award by the National Child Support Engagement Association (NCSEA).
Officials said the award was given in recognition of the agency’s “innovative and effective strategies” to increase public awareness of its child support program and its support of children and families.
"This award is a testament to our commitment to not only provide exceptional child support services but also to actively engage and educate our community about the significance of child support in enhancing the well-being of our children and families," Natalie Dillon, director of the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency, said in a statement. "We are immensely proud of the outcomes achieved through this initiative and are deeply honored to receive this recognition from NCSEA."
Officials said the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency was recognized because of its efforts in creating a regional agency that represents the unique culture, communities, and values of Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo counties.
“One aspect of this deliberate approach included developing an agency logo that incorporated colors from each county's seal, representing the unity and diversity of the region,” officials said.
Officials said the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency uses a multi-pronged approach to raising awareness about its services.
“This strategy included the launch of a new website, and engaging promotional videos aired on broadcast television and shared widely on social media platforms,” officials said. “As a result of this initiative, the Child Support Agency has achieved a remarkable 21% increase in stipulation rates, showcasing enhanced parental engagement in the child support process.”
According to the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency, a child support stipulation is an agreement that states that a non-custodial parent is the parent of a child, he or she is willing to pay child support and provide health insurance if it is available through his or her employer and agrees to allow the court to enter an order regarding child support without appearing in court.
The Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency credited its success to strategic collaborations.
“By partnering with Grays Peak Strategies, the California Department of Child Support Services, Univision, and Lamar Transit, the Child Support Agency was able to implement an outreach strategy which effectively connected with the community,” officials said. “This collaboration enabled the creation of engaging social media content, bilingual videos, and placement of branding on local buses, thus reaching a diverse and wide-ranging audience.”