With Super Bowl LV set for kickoff Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, we asked some Yuba-Sutter high school football coaches for their predictions: who will take home this year’s Vince Lombardi trophy?
The majority favored the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, though one person went with Tom Brady and the Bucs. Here’s what they had to say:
Hark Dulai, Lindhurst High: KC 43/Tampa Bay 31
“It will be a close game that I feel the Chiefs will put it away late off a touchdown on a turnover. I feel the Chiefs are just the more talented team, will win the turnover battle and the game.”
Ryan Reynolds, Sutter High: KC 33/Tampa Bay 24
“I’m going with Kansas City ... more speed and dynamic playmakers on offense ... consistent physical defense ... and the biggest factor, Andy Reid. Not going to out-fox one of the best on the biggest stage.”
Aaron Gingery, Yuba City High: KC 38/ Tampa Bay 28
“(Patrick) Mahomes. Need I say more? And if that’s not enough – Tyreek Hill. Who from Tampa can keep up with him? First time I’ve ever seen an NFL player make other professional football players look ridiculous across the board. He’s on another level athletically.”
Jeff Freeman, Marysville High: Tampa Bay 28/KC 24
“I believe Tampa’s pass rush will be too much for the Chiefs.”