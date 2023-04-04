After announcing late last month that Yuba Water Agency achieved the designation as Yuba County's first worksite to become “Blue Zones Project Approved,” the well-being initiative announced Tuesday that local commercial contractor Hilbers, Inc. also has completed the same process.
Blue Zones Project is described as a “community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks.” The project was established in 2010 and is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author.
Officials with Blue Zones said Hilbers completed the approval process by practicing the “Blue Zones Project Power 9 Principles” of eating wisely, moving naturally, and connecting with others.
“Similar to Blue Zones Project, Hilbers, Inc. has long been dedicated to positively transforming our community and improving the quality of lives,” CEO Kurt Hilbers said in a statement. “Our dedication to employee health and well being is a cornerstone of our company culture. We believe strongly in creating relationships that last, so we are always seeking opportunities to make the Hilbers, Inc. environment a happier and healthier place to work. Seeing natural alignment, we proudly collaborate with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter to seek designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite.”
According to Blue Zones, Hilbers provides an on-site full-service gym for their employees and their families, workout group fitness classes on Wednesdays, seasonal health challenges, and the company promotes regular employee social gatherings.
“Hilbers Inc.’s positive workplace culture is energizing,” Jennifer Jelavich, Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter organization lead, said in a statement. “It is clear they are dedicated to the health and well-being of their employees. It has been a pleasure working with them on becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite.”
The community has been invited to a celebration of the approval with an event that is set to start at 5:30 p.m. on April 13. There will be a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house tour of Hilbers.
“It comes as no surprise that Hilbers would be among the first of our community’s worksites to become Blue Zones Project approved,” Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter Executive Director Marni Sanders said in a statement. “They have a deep commitment to the health and well being of their employees. It is evident in their investment in a beautiful onsite gym. They also have a philosophy of fostering and encouraging time and space to focus on one’s own health and well-being. We are grateful to them for participating in the process and are happy to welcome them as a Blue Zones Project approved organization.”