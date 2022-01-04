Sutter County reported an additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday as coronavirus cases in the Yuba-Sutter area have risen sharply over the past few days, mirroring a national trend.
A day after Sutter County informed the public that 11 additional residents who died between December 2020 and January 2021 met the full criteria to be classified as COVID-related deaths, officials reported another individual who died as a result of the deadly virus.
The Sutter County resident who was reported Tuesday to have died due to COVID-19 was unvaccinated and in their late 40s, the county said.
On Monday, the region saw a sharp increase in cases with 364 reported for both Yuba and Sutter counties. Sutter County, which has a full vaccination rate of 54.03 percent for its eligible population, reported 98 cases on Monday. Yuba County, which has significantly lagged behind Sutter County in vaccinations, reported 266 cases on Monday. To date, just 48.77 percent of the eligible population in Yuba County is fully vaccinated.
While vaccinations may not prevent a person from contracting COVID-19, they have been proven to lessen the severity of the virus, health experts have said.
A rise in cases has been seen throughout the country as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread at a rapid rate. On Monday, the U.S. set a global daily record of COVID cases with more than 1 million reported. That number is nearly double the previous record of about 590,000 that was set just a few days prior.
Some areas of the country also have reported increased hospital occupancy, with some at or near full capacity as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.
In a memo obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego’s emergency services office told area hospitals that “San Diego County (Emergency Department) capacity is exhausted” with “more than 80 percent” of all civilian hospitals in the region already reducing their ambulance loads due to extremely high numbers of patients. The Union-Tribune reported that the bulletin warned that emergency services personnel should expect “very long” waits to offload patients.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said there have been no confirmed cases of omicron in the Yuba-Sutter area, but that doesn’t mean it’s not already here.
“Though we have not had a confirmed omicron case here in Yuba-Sutter, the omicron variant should (be) assumed to be here for several weeks now,” Luu said in an email to the Appeal. “Our limitations in detecting variants of concern is due to the fact that we lack a public health lab, so all our samples for whole genome sequencing must be sent to the State Public Health lab. As of now, we have not been notified by the State of any confirmed omicron cases locally, but it is a matter of when, not if.”
Luu said other counties, such as Yolo County, have access to “other whole genome sequencing options,” but Sutter and Yuba counties do not.
When asked why cases have risen so dramatically in the area, Luu said the holidays and other factors played a big role.
“The doubling to tripling of new daily cases recently is likely driven by holiday gatherings, travel, and the surge of the omicron cases,” Luu said. “Please note that the omicron variant is much more transmissible than the delta variant.”
While cases did rise due to those conditions, Luu said that a backlog in reporting also was attributed to the high number. Because of the holidays, the total number of cases reported on Monday reflected a longer than usual time period.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Luu reiterated what the public can do to protect itself from COVID and any new strains that appear in the region.
“Our messaging continues to be the following: Get fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask in indoor public spaces, avoid crowds and large gatherings, stay home if sick, and get tested if having symptoms related to COVID-19,” Luu said. “ … Please remember, our healthcare providers have been working tirelessly for almost two years now. Your efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible not only ensure your health and safety, but they are still the best ways to reduce the stress and burden on our healthcare providers.”