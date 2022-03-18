During its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, the Feather River Democratic Club universally endorsed a statewide list of Democratic candidates running for office in this year’s upcoming elections.
The list of endorsed candidates approved by the club was based on 2022 Endorsing Caucus results from the state’s Democratic Party. Many of the candidates that were endorsed are running for statewide races, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, and regional offices – though none that serve the Yuba-Sutter region specifically.
Before voting to approve the list of endorsed candidates, the club heard from two candidates in this year’s election. The first was Jon Messick, who recently announced his candidacy for Yuba County Supervisor District Five, which covers Hallwood, the Yuba County foothills, Beale Air Force Base and portions of East Linda and Wheatland.
Messick is running in the June 7 primary against Bob Bagley and Zachary Cross to replace current District Five Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
In his comments to the Feather River Democratic Club, Messick said if he is elected, that two of his biggest priorities will be fire prevention and water.
“Fire prevention is one thing I’m really running on. I’m pushing to get more chipping, which they are doing now,” Messick said. “... I really think the county needs to come up with not only a better evacuation plan but a better re-entry plan.”
The second and final candidate in this year’s election to speak with the Feather River Democratic Club on Thursday night was David Leon Zink. While he originally had planned to run for a U.S. congressional seat, Zink said at the last minute he was convinced to run against Republican incumbent James Gallagher for Assembly District Three.
“I was formerly a candidate for Congress. I got a call on Monday of last week from the regional director of the California Democratic Party, Bill Monroe, pleading with me to switch my campaign over to one for Assembly,” Zink said. “I don’t see these things as fungible. I had heard that request three times already from Bill, but when an experienced person whom I respect tells me for the fourth time I ought to do something, I think I owe it to him to consider the request.”
Zink said after reviewing options on Tuesday, he decided to run for the state Assembly.
“One benefit of me running is apparently James Gallagher, who represents Assembly District Three, has already amassed a one million dollar war chest which he could, if unchallenged, gift to his Republican colleagues – those who may be running for county board of supervisors, those who may be running for Congress or other Assembly districts,” Zink said. “So, I’ve decided I am going to, this year, beat the pants off of James Gallagher, so I’m asking for your support.”
Zink said a big reason he was running was because of the amount of “vitriol” that has become a normal part of everyday life and politics in the nation.
“In 2016 our country was divided. Clearly family members weren’t speaking to each other any longer. Friends weren’t speaking to each other any longer. Neighbors were divided,” Zink said. “Communities were divided and it broke my heart. I see a real danger for our country in the coming years. We need to tone down the vitriol in our politics. We need to identify our politics more as issue based than party based. We need folks who can think on their feet and think for themselves.”
Zink said that although he is running as a Democrat, he still considers himself an independent thinker.
“I’m running as a Democrat because I support the Democratic platform and yet I don’t take dictation,” Zink said. “I want to send a clear message out there, it’s time for independent thinkers to own the issues in their communities and to do the job of representing them. … I mean to represent you in the state Assembly and I will do that by listening to you and seeing if I can draw the greatest, broadest circle around our common interests in order to build on good policy there and with legislation that suits the greatest number of us and not just the few of us. I ask for your help.”
To learn more about Messick, visit www.makeitmessick.com. For more on Zink, visit https://zinkforassembly.com.