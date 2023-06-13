IvyMuniz1.jpg

To help Ivy Muniz in her fight against breast cancer, Bare Beauty Skin will donate 10% of its proceeds to Muniz and her family through June. 

 Courtesy of Melissa Smith

A local salon is stepping up this month to help a young woman in her battle with cancer. 

Bare Beauty Skin in Yuba City will be donating 10% of its profits every day throughout June to raise funds for 24-year-old Ivy Muniz, who was recently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. 

