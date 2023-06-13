A local salon is stepping up this month to help a young woman in her battle with cancer.
Bare Beauty Skin in Yuba City will be donating 10% of its profits every day throughout June to raise funds for 24-year-old Ivy Muniz, who was recently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.
Muniz’s family members said in a social media post that she will have to undergo chemotherapy and possibly receive a double mastectomy.
On Sunday, Bare Beauty Skin will host a fundraiser to donate 100% of the salon’s proceeds to Muniz and her family. Salon owner Melissa Smith said that these funds will go toward any and all expenses Muniz may face while undergoing treatment.
“She’ll be receiving time off for her treatment, so it all goes to whatever the insurance doesn’t cover, gas money, just anything that will help her live,” Smith said.
During Sunday’s fundraiser, a variety of salon services will be available for $35 including facials, haircuts, massages and hand and scalp treatments. Smith said a cosmetology student from Simply Divine Academy in Yuba City will be brought on to help assist in giving haircuts.
Because the event will be held on Father’s Day, Smith also encourages people to bring their fathers in for haircuts or beard maintenance.
The event will also feature a raffle for gift certificates to Bare Beauty Skin along with gift cards and merchandise from several other local businesses.
“Everyone involved in this fundraiser is active in our community,” Smith said.
Raffle tickets will be available for $5 per ticket, $20 for five tickets or $40 for an arms-length of tickets.
“Every person that has the chance to meet this beautiful sweet soul is blessed. She always makes my day and brings a light everywhere and to everyone she crosses paths with,” Smith said.
The fundraiser on Sunday will be held at Bare Beauty Skin located at 875 Richland Rd., Suite C, in Yuba City, and will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The salon will continue to donate 10% of its proceeds to Muniz throughout June.
The salon’s regular hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Come out and help support Ivy. Be her warriors in her fight against cancer,” Smith said.