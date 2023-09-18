Later next month, various local organizations are set to launch a community-wide day of service event called Yuba Sutter Shines.
According to officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, a community-led well-being improvement initiative, Yuba Sutter Shines will offer multiple service opportunities and help foster community pride, volunteerism, purpose, and a positive impact for all.
Set to take place on Oct. 28, the event is the result of a collaboration between Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, SAYLove, Yuba-Sutter Task Force, JustServe, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, organizers said.
“Through the combined efforts of dedicated volunteers and community organizations, participants will have the opportunity to contribute their helping hands to a range of service projects, carefully planned to honor and celebrate our community,” organizers said. “From revitalizing public spaces to assisting local organizations and lending a hand to those in need.”
Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said that through a shared belief in the power of collective action, Yuba Sutter Shines will seek to uplift the Yuba-Sutter community by bringing individuals together to serve.
"We believe in the power of community and the positive impact it can have on our lives,” Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter Executive Director Marni Sanders said in a statement. “Yuba-Sutter Shines serves as a testament to the incredible things we can accomplish when we come together.”
Volunteers and organizations interested in participating in Yuba Sutter Shines can find more information and register for service opportunities at yubasutter.bluezonesproject.com.