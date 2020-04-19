The month of April typically means that preparation for high school graduations begin ramping up. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything is in a state of flux, including commencement ceremonies in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area.
A few school districts replied to queries about graduations and ceremonies (other school districts that would like to have information published should email details and contact information to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com)t
Wheatland Union High School:
According to Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, the district plans to have an in-person graduation ceremony this year.
The date and particulars of the commencement are yet to be determined.
“Virtual options will not be considered,” Newman said.
Newman said it is unclear right now whether or not Wheatland Union High School will remain closed past May 1. The students are continuing with distance learning to keep up with their school work and meet graduation requirements.
Pierce Joint Unified School District:
Since the current school closure has been extended within the district until May 1, PJUSD Superintendent Carol Geyer said that if students are not able to return for the last week of school, the district plans to hold a graduation ceremony when the stay-at-home order has been lifted – regardless of when that happens.
“We know how important this milestone is for our seniors and their families,” said Geyer.
Live Oak Unified School District:
Mat Gulbrandsen, superintendent for Live Oak Unified, said a commencement ceremony will occur at some point in the year 2020.
"We will have a ceremony, we just don't know the details at this point," said Gulbrandsen.
Marysville Joint Unified School District:
Gary Cena, superintendent for MJUSD, said the district is working with public health officials on when restrictions regarding large gatherings may be allowed to resume.
Cena said in a statement Friday night that MJUSD is extending its school closure across the board through the end of the academic year, meaning distance learning will remain in place at least through through the school year.
“Our District’s distance learning focus is on maintaining relationships between students, families, and teachers, through the context of learning,” Cena said. “We are monitoring student check-ins so we know who is connecting and to whom we need to reach out.
Cena said additional information on distance learning resources can be found at www.mjusd.com.
As for a 2020 commencement ceremony, Cena said the district hopes to have more clarity on the evolving situation soon.
“The ability to hold a graduation ceremony will largely depend on when public health not only allows schools to reopen, but also when gatherings of large groups are allowed,” Cena said. “MJUSD recognizes the desire to culminate the year with a celebration of your child’s achievements. More information will become available as we get closer.”
Sutter Unified School District:
Ryan Robison, superintendent for Sutter Unified, is looking at multiple scenarios in the event that the schools cannot reopen before the district’s scheduled last day of June 5.
“We will evaluate as we go,” Robison said.
Yuba City Unified School District:
All commencement ceremonies are currently postponed, according to Superintendent Doreen Osumi.
Osumi said the district has discussed several creative ways to celebrate the class of 2020. If the shelter-in-place order is lifted at some point in the near future, YCUSD will be able to move forward on a plan to pursue all graduation ceremonies.
“The district is committed to working with students, families and school administrators to find creative ways to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating seniors if an alternative is needed,” Osumi said. “How we do this will depend on the status of the current orders.”