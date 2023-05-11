Representatives of the Yuba City-Noon Kiwanis Club said the club recently awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships to area students.
On April 6, the club awarded Hope of America scholarships to five local high school seniors from Yuba City High School and East Nicolaus High School at a luncheon held at Carmine's Brunch & Mimosa House, Sharen Cornils, a member of the club, said.
“These scholarships are given annually to deserving graduating students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements and leadership at their school,” Cornils said in an email. “Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Recipients from Yuba City High School are Jonathan Raya and Jade Smith. Live Oak honoree Harmeet Gill, and East Nicolaus honorees Alexis Vega and Hayley Barker.”
On April 20, the club awarded four Key Club scholarships to Senior Kiwanis Key Club members from Live Oak High School and East Nicolaus High School. Cornils said each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship during a luncheon also held at Carmine’s.
“Key Club is the oldest and largest student-led worldwide service program for high school students,” Cornils said. “Members learn how to lead, communicate effectively and stand for what’s right through service, volunteerism and academic achievements. Key Club partners with local Kiwanis clubs who assist the high school students to help further their education.”
Cornils said the students who received the Key Club scholarships this year were Naskaran Nagra and Joe Contreras from Live Oak High School and Destiny Quintero from East Nicolaus High School. Austin Huskabey, also from East Nicolaus High School, received an Industrial Arts scholarship.
On May 4, eighth-grade students received the Dave Dunlop 8th Grade Hope of America Award.
“These awards are given annually to students identified by a committee of teachers, advisors and administrators from the schools and (it) was named in honor and in memory of long-time Kiwanian and educator Dave Dunlop who passed away in 2022,” Cornils said. “Each recipient received a plaque from the club. Recipients include Kaleena de la Cerda (Tierra Buena School), Simral Johal (Butte Vista), Harleen Sahota (River Bend) and Avery Barr (Andros Karperos School).”