Representatives of the Yuba City-Noon Kiwanis Club said the club recently awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships to area students.

On April 6, the club awarded Hope of America scholarships to five local high school seniors from Yuba City High School and East Nicolaus High School at a luncheon held at Carmine's Brunch & Mimosa House, Sharen Cornils, a member of the club, said.

