A nonprofit agency that assists seniors and the disabled with Medicare issues in Yuba and Sutter counties is reminding the public about the open enrollment period for Medicare that is slated to begin on Oct. 15 and last until Dec. 7.
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) said it will be offering free services to Medicare recipients who may need help.
Officials with HICAP said during the open enrollment period, Medicare recipients are allowed to change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.
“Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year, including such things as cost, coverage and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks,” officials said. “If you have a Medicare health or prescription drug plan, you should review the materials your plan sends you and make sure your plan will continue to meet your needs in the coming year.”
Officials with HICAP said the state-registered nonprofit organization is available as a resource to help individuals understand plans and options available, for free.
HICAP’s volunteer counselors can help with the following:
– Switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage
– Switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare
– Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
– Switch from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another
– Enroll in a Medicare Part D plan if you didn’t enroll when you first were eligible for Medicare
Administered by the California Department of Aging, HICAP has trained volunteer counselors who are available in person, by phone or by video-conference to answer questions and help seniors and other eligible recipients understand their Medicare rights and benefits.
“HICAP counselors can provide information about Medicare supplemental insurance (Medigap policies); Medicare Advantage plans; employee and retiree coverage; long-term-care insurance and how to appeal coverage denials,” officials said.
To schedule a free, one-hour appointment with a state-registered HICAP Medicare counselor in Yuba or Sutter counties, call 530-742-4474. Once an appointment is scheduled, you will receive an appointment reminder by phone, email or text prior to your appointment.