Conan McRoberts and Sutter County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Marina Mathews take their gifts to be wrapped by members of the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City at the Walmart in Yuba City on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Members of local law enforcement agencies gathered at the Walmart in Yuba City on Wednesday evening for the 16th annual Shop with a Cop event. In groups of three, officers and law enforcement officials accompanied 38 kids to go Christmas shopping.

After gathering donations from local businesses and community members, the kids were given $100 gift cards to purchase toys, clothing or other holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

