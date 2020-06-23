Nearly all law enforcement agencies in the Yuba-Sutter area do not use the chokehold or carotid restraint as part of their use of force policy.
The Yuba City and Marysville police departments recently removed the use of the carotid restraint from its policies after Gov. Gavin Newsom instructed Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) earlier this month to discontinue carotid control hold training.
“The carotid restraint places pressure on the carotid artery, which restricts blood flow for a short period of time which causes a subject to lose consciousness for approximately 5 to 10 seconds so an officer can restrain the subject,” said Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escehman via email. “The carotid control hold does not cut off the air flow to a subject or used to choke the subject.”
Last week, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra laid out a list of reforms law enforcement agencies in the state should consider implementing given recent incidents of police brutality against racial minorities. Included in the list was the banning of chokeholds and carotid restraints.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has not had the chokehold or the carotid restraint in its use of force policy and has not trained either of those techniques for at least the last 20 years, said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
He said Sheriff Brandon Barnes did not have a comment about the calls for banning the two techniques as they were already not a part of the department’s tactics.
The carotid restraint is in the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy, but the chokehold is not, according to Sheriff Wendell Anderson.
He said the carotid restraint is taught as a last resort and while discussions have happened about changing the use of force policy, no modifications have been made.
“I do not plan to nor will I voluntarily change the department’s policies to ban the use of a tactic that could ultimately save the life of an employee or citizen,” Anderson said via email. “When someone (law enforcement and public included) is literally fighting for their life against an individual who is trying to kill them it is my opinion that outright banning the use of any tactic is simply unreasonable.”
Yuba County deputies used or attempted to use the carotid restraint twice over the last two years, Anderson said.
“Both instances involved violent suspects actively attempting to harm our deputies,” Anderson said. “…Our deputies are trained to use the lowest level of force possible, to effect an arrest.”
The Yuba City Police Department suspended the use of the carotid hold on June 8 at the direction of Chief Rob Landon based on recent events in the United States and with the recommendation of POST, according to Escheman, speaking on behalf of Landon who was unavailable to comment.
“The Yuba City Police Department has never used a chokehold, nor has that ever been a recommended or trained technique,” Escheman said.
On June 9, the Marysville Police Department removed the carotid control hold policy from the department manual and removed the technique from its training program, according to Chief Christian Sachs.
“Marysville Police Department command staff reviewed the information provided to us by POST and completed a review of our Lexipol Policy Manual,” Sachs said via email.
Lexipol is a private California based company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies.