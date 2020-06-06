This area’s Catholic schools were ready.
Students didn't see an interruption in instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Lincoln Snyder, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.
Snyder said they went straight from in-classroom instruction to distance learning.
“We sent all of our students home with their books and laptops on (Friday) March 13 thinking the shutdown could happen, and it did. Our systems were all ready to go,” said Susan Burky, principal of St. Isidore Catholic School in Yuba City.
Instruction continued online the Monday after.
Burky said teachers were faced with learning how to use Google Classroom and Zoom and then communicate with families so they could work together to get everything up and running – which she said took just a few days.
Natalie McCullough, principal at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School in Colusa, said their outcomes have been good, but they had to work to adapt their class model since they couldn't expect the regular continuous seven hours of virtual content.
Also every home looks a little different – some parents may be essential workers, some may be unemployed.
“How do we make sure we're finding the Goldie Locks, ‘just right’ content?” McCullough said. “... What are things that are critical that students have to get from us to ensure we are balancing home life but preparing them to be ready for the next grade level?”
She said they mainly focused on English and math since history, science and social studies could be used within those subjects. But she said it was also important for them to help provide tools for the parents to continue the faith-based education.
Burky said St. Isidore has also been offering virtual field trips since several museums and other places have provided virtual tours and then the teachers could provide some work to complement the lesson.
There have also been things like a virtual spirit week, talent show, student council campaigning and more.
“It's been crazy. I look and see these teachers have really been stepping up to the plate and families have really gotten into it,” Burky said.
Snyder said they have also continued to have assemblies and mass online – he said their bishop live-streamed to about 4,600 devices.
“We tried to look for the positive and find new ways to keep people engaged with each other,” Snyder said.
He said they also worked to make sure everyone who needed a device received one.
Burky and McCullough said they are on track to not have to do summer school and open up in August – while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols for things like sanitation and cleanliness.