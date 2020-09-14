Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area’s COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate by the day.
“Friday we saw 20 new cases for Sutter and 13 new cases for Yuba; Saturday we saw 11 new cases for Sutter and 6 new cases for Yuba; and Sunday we saw 13 new cases for Sutter and 10 new cases for Yuba,” Luu said. “This is after having two days of single-digit cases for each county last week.”
In order for the Yuba-Sutter area to be taken off the state’s most restrictive tier designation for COVID-19, case counts for each county must drop down to less than seven new cases a day and the area’s test positivity must be less than 8 percent.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 23 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,684 cases.
Twenty residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 31 residents recovered. Seventeen local residents have died due to the virus to date.
Luu encouraged residents to continue treating COVID-19 as a threat despite several different emergencies occurring simultaneously throughout the state. Those with any of the symptoms, even if mild, should consider getting tested.
“As a reminder, not getting tested will not drop us into the lower tier faster; in fact, avoiding testing works against us as the state has outlined test positivity metrics counties must reach,” she said. “Test positivity includes how many negative test results come back.”
To register for same-day appointments with OptumServe, go to LHI.care/COVIDtesting, or call (888) 634-1123. Turnaround time for receiving test results is currently about four days. Luu also encouraged residents to get the flu shot as soon as possible to help the area avoid a “twin-demic.”
“The best way to keep each other safe and see our businesses open up more is to keep ourselves from getting sick in the first place and from getting others sick,” she said. “Group gatherings continue to be the riskiest as you can still infect others without having symptoms. Try to only hang out with two other households who in turn have made a pact to only hang out with your households; social distance of six feet or more; wear a facial covering when in close contact; don’t share food or utensils; and stay home when sick with symptoms or you’ve been identified as a close contact of a case.”