Nicole Newman, center, was honored as Superintendent of the Year for Region 2 by the  Association of California School Administrators for the Administrators of the Year Awards on March 10.

 Courtesy of Nicole Newman

School administrators from Wheatland, Yuba City and Marysville were among those honored by the Association of California School Administrators for the Administrators of the Year Awards on March 10.

Out of the 10 counties represented by Region 2 – the Northern California chapter of the association – three administrators from the Yuba-Sutter area were honored with Administrators of the Year awards.

