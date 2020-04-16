With schools being closed to in-person instruction because of the coronavirus pandemic, districts have started implementing distance learning so students can continue to do classwork.
Jason Soderlund is one of the local teachers utilizing technology to stay in touch with his students.
Soderlund is a teacher at Wheatland Union High School – he teaches government, economics, the AVID class and a career research class.
He said he has utilized a couple of different programs to meet the needs of his classes – such as Edmentum and Google Classroom. For his advanced placement government class, he said they read their book and use the College Board website to take practice AP exams.
He also has weekly Zoom meetings with his students as well as using an app that allows teachers to text students and parents without giving out their cell phone number.
“I don’t think people really realize how relational teaching is and so when you take that element out of teaching, you begin to worry about some of these kids,” Soderlund said. “With distance learning, (students) don’t have the ability to bounce ideas off each other or discuss harder questions … I’m going to continue to work hard for my students and I’m going to do everything I can to set them up for success.”
Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said they began utilizing distance learning the week before spring break, April 6-13.
She said before that, they began issuing Chromebooks to families who needed them.
The district has also ordered Wi-Fi hotspots that students will be able to use if they need them, Newman said.
She said, so far, about 60 percent of students are doing what they’re supposed to with their school work. The district is working on making individual contact with the others.
“We’re trying to make sure they have the support they need,” Newman said.
Right now, the district is planned to be closed to in-person instruction through May 1 – the district hasn’t yet made a decision about closing for the rest of the school year. Newman said they will make the decision based on recommendations from the health department.
“We’re holding out hope,” Newman said.
Newman said teachers have embraced distance learning so far and want to be there to support the students – both academically and for their mental health. School counselors have also been available by phone.
“Mental health is at the forefront of everybody’s mind,” she said. “... We want to get back in school. (Distance learning) is going OK for us but it doesn’t take the place of kids being in the classroom.”
For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
YC Unified School District
Eric Jenkins, coordinator of secondary education for Yuba City Unified School District, said Tuesday was the first official day of distance learning.
He said their main platform is Google Classroom – where teachers can distribute materials, communicate with students and receive and grade work.
He said some teachers may use alternate means for younger students.
Jenkins said they expect to distribute about 7,000 Chromebooks to students – parents were able to fill out a survey so they could tell the district what their needs are and they also provided information on how to pick up Chromebooks.
He said they also have partners providing free internet service – even in remote parts of the area.
At this point, he said schools are not planned to reopen this school year and they’re expecting to continue distance learning for the remainder.
“I think the biggest challenge is people being patient with themselves and giving themselves time to adjust to the new model,” Jenkins said. “This is a hard transition and a quick transition.”
If parents have questions, they can reach out to the teachers, district office or visit the district’s website at www.ycusd.org.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said distance learning began on Monday and teachers are utilizing online resources – like videos, Zoom and Google Classroom.
“People have been investing a lot of time, their own time beyond their professional day, because it’s a lot of new learning for people,” Cena said. “The system is not designed to be taught entirely electronically … There’s been a lot of growth and a lot of learning, a lot of people are jumping in to help each other. Teachers are being very creative because they want to serve their students.”
He said there are nearly 10,000 students in the district and they have distributed more than 5,000 Chromebooks so students have access.
In some parts of the county, he said, like in the foothills and parts of Olivehurst, the internet connection isn’t great so some are using paper-based delivery with work packets. But the emphasis is on electronic-based learning.
“There’s an issue with the sharing (of materials) because whatever we’re doing – like when we distributed the Chromebooks – we’re very conscious of serving our stakeholders while complying with the stay-at-home order and practicing health and safety protocols,” Cena said.
He said they’re preparing to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year but a final decision hasn’t been made on whether or not schools will stay closed.
Cena said if parents or students haven’t heard from their teachers yet, they can contact their school site and they can help them get connected.
For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.