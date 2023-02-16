Welding.jpg

Sutter Union High School students build a firepit as part of an agricultural welding contest in Durham on Feb. 10.

 Courtesy of Jake Wheeler

Welding students from multiple schools across the northern valley gathered at Cal Custom Enterprises in Durham to compete in an agricultural welding fabrication contest on Feb. 10. Students also competed in various agricultural skill challenges during the 54th annual Field Day competition on Feb. 11.

Several high school Future Farmers of America students participated in both events, including students from Marysville High School, Sutter Union High School and Live Oak High School. 

