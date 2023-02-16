Welding students from multiple schools across the northern valley gathered at Cal Custom Enterprises in Durham to compete in an agricultural welding fabrication contest on Feb. 10. Students also competed in various agricultural skill challenges during the 54th annual Field Day competition on Feb. 11.
Several high school Future Farmers of America students participated in both events, including students from Marysville High School, Sutter Union High School and Live Oak High School.
Donald Voltz, an ag mechanics teacher at Marysville High School, said that students are required to bring their own equipment to design and build specific projects within a six-hour time limit.
For this contest, all teams were tasked with building a fire pit. Voltz’s students earned a first place ranking in the safety category and fourth place overall. Placement for safety is a subcategory that assesses how well students adhered to safety parameters in their work space, Voltz said.
“Part of the safety component is that when you are at a remote location, you have to make sure you’re working in a safe location. You have to make sure that if you’re welding and grinding that your sparks aren’t flying all over the place, hitting possibly flammable objects. You have to make sure that your work space is clear and you can move freely without tripping over machines or materials or extension cords,” Voltz said.
The Marysville High School team also brought on an underclassman to serve as a welding assistant and ensure that safety standards were met during the competition.
The team’s visit to Durham marked the third welding competition that Voltz’s students have attended within the last school year.
In order to prepare, Voltz said that his students practiced their builds before the contest while only using tools that are allowed during the actual competition. They also drew project plans and developed material lists to understand pricing and quantity for welding projects.
Instructors take a hands-off approach as their students participate in the contest. Voltz believes that giving students the opportunity to work on their own builds their confidence and problem-solving skills.
“The beauty of this contest is to see these high school students problem solve. They get faced with these challenges where they don’t have a perfect environment, climate-controlled shop they’re working in. They’re in the wind and the elements,” he said.
Marysville High School also participated in the ag mechanics competition during the Field Day event. Voltz said that a separate group of his students were able to compete in categories that included welding, wood-working, electrical circuitry and land surveying. For welding, the team placed seventh overall.
“The biggest thing for me as an ag teacher and FFA advisor is to get these students involved in these competitions that allow them to grow personally and develop their careers,” Voltoz said.
Sutter Union High School also earned third place in the safety category and sixth place overall. Jake Wheeler, an ag mechanics teacher for Sutter Union High School, said that this was the first ag welding fabrication competition that students attended, and they’re eager to participate in more. He said that his students encountered some issues with their welding equipment, which contributed to their placement.
“Giving those kids an opportunity to participate in a real-life situation activity is more beneficial than any instruction you can do in the classroom,” Wheeler said.
Other students were also able to participate in several Field Day competitions including tractor driving and ag mechanics. Wheeler said that his students earned middle-range placements for each category they competed in.
For future competitions, he said that his students plan to work toward improving their time management.
“I took a group of freshmen this year, so I’m using this year as a building year to get these kids used to the competition in general, and in future years, do a little bit better,” Wheeler said.