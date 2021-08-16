California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Aug. 11 that all school staff in the state, including teachers, are required to get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID-19.
The new state requirement expects public schools to be in full compliance by Oct. 15, according to a statement from Marysville Joint Unified School District sent to school staff.
“We are analyzing the information released today and working closely with our district leaders and public health partners to ensure we are following guidelines that will allow us to keep our schools open and continue providing in-person instruction,” MJUSD Superintendent Gary Cena said in a statement. “I understand this will present challenges for our district but I believe anything we can do to ensure the health and safety of students and staff in our schools, district, and our community is a step in the right direction.”
Deborah Novell, a third-grade teacher at Lincrest Elementary School, said most of the teachers she works with are vaccinated. Novell said she wasn’t surprised when hearing about the announcement but she stressed the need for schools to remain open because of the consequences of distance learning.
“Prior to the first day, we had Meet the Teacher and all but one family showed up,” said Novell. “This year I added that I am vaccinated on my Meet the Teacher slideshow. I explained that although I’m not required to share that information, I did it in hopes of making families feel a little more comfortable in sending their students to school with me each day.”
The method of weekly interval testing is to be decided at each local school district level, said Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a virtual media briefing held on Friday.
“There has never been a more important moment for this conversation in California,” said Thurmond. “Total hospitalizations for children under 18 stands at more than 4,000 since the beginning of the pandemic nationwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Thurmond urged members of public schools to be vaccinated and encouraged parents who have children older than 12 to get vaccinated to prevent further spreading of the virus.
“The state has provided billions of dollars to school districts to have robust COVID-19 testing protocols in place,” said Thurmond.
The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to be the largest source of COVID-19 testing as it provides about 500,000 tests a week, 1,000 healthcare technicians, 30 lab workers and two daily plane trips to deliver test samples to a Northern California lab.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 94,000 child cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. were added the week before Aug. 5, the Los Angeles Times reported. The CDC reported that child hospitalizations in the U.S. have reached their highest point during the pandemic with 239 patients 17 and under admitted to hospitals Aug. 3-9, the Times reported.
Some school districts have taken a different approach to combating COVID-19 and providing quality education to their students. Sutter Union High School said it will not enforce the state’s mask mandate and decided to give students the option of wearing them, according to a memo received by KCRA-TV.
According to KCRA-TV, the memo stated that the district “will strongly encourage all students to comply with CDC/CDPH guidance, including use of masks; however, district staff will not be placed in the compromising position of taking enforcement actions.”