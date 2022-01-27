Wheatland Union High School, Lone Tree Elementary School and Wheatland Charter Academy were designated as Purple Star schools on Monday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
“These schools are crucial to supporting our military-connected students and ensuring that they maintain their academic, college, and career aspirations while their parents serve our country,” said Thurmond in a statement.
Throughout the state of California, 31 schools were selected to receive the Purple Star Schools Designation for their commitment to meeting the needs of military children and their families.
The California Purple Star School Designation program is a newly created state-sponsored recognition designed to acknowledge schools that assist military children with school transition and develop programs that recognize the value of military service. According to the Military State Policy Source, the average military connected child will experience six to nine different school transitions during their K-12 experience.
“It was important for us to apply for this because it gives us that distinction when military people are coming in that they can have a little less worry because they know their kids are going to someplace where they’re going to be supported,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District.
According to Newman, 15 percent of students at Wheatland Union High School have families in the military. Newman said about 160 students are connected to the military, whether they’re living on base or their parents work on base.
“We serve a large number of military students,” said Craig Guensler, superintendent of Wheatland School District. “At Wheatland Charter Academy, 95 percent of the students that attend are military children. At Lone Tree Elementary School, 84 percent of the students are military children, which is a much higher percentage than the WUHS because those students are living on base typically. This is a new award the state put out, for helping support military families and military students.”
Lone Tree Elementary School and Wheatland Charter Academy are schools within the Wheatland School District that are located on Beale Air Force Base. According to Guensler, military children typically attend the schools for two to three years before transitioning to another location.
Both Wheatland Union High School District and Wheatland School District are also recipients of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) grant program. These funds are provided to public school districts who educate students from military families. Newman said being fund recipients of the DODEA was another layer of support in helping the school district get recognition as a Purple Star Designation School.
According to Newman, through this grant program, the district received an estimated $500,000 about one to two years ago that has helped the district support military children through different ways.
“We have a military connected liaison between the high school and the base,” said Newman. “We’ve also opened tutoring centers for military children and we’ve got people that track them, in particular, because military students do move so much and it’s important to track them, especially at the high school level with credits.”
Both school districts also focus on the social emotional challenges that military children may face.
“A lot of that happens because they’re in one state or in one country and they have their connections and they meet their friend groups. And then, a year or two later, they could be in another school and so that’s really hard on our youth,” said Newman. “So having extra mental health services that can target them is another thing that I believe both districts do well in providing.”
According to Guensler, Wheatland School District also has a military liaison that sits through its school board meetings. Guensler said they are a non-voting member of the school board but they come to all board meetings and provide input to make sure the school board is listening to what the needs of the base are.
“We have a lot of meetings with the brass out at the base,” said Guensler. “We work with security forces on all of our safety plans. It definitely is a partnership with the military. The fact that our school sits on the base is a big portion.”
Both school districts also provide clubs and outside activities for the students. Guensler said Wheatland School District will occasionally have military nights to really try and make students proud of who their families are.
“Anytime you receive recognition it proves that our staff, our administrators are doing everything they can to support military students,” said Guensler. “So being two out of 31 schools for us and one for the high school, that’s a pretty good ratio of showing that what we’re doing is working and helping our students within military families.”