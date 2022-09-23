A 16-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Thomas E. Mathews Community School in Marysville after an off-campus incident, officials said.

According to police records, 16-year-old Ezeakel Johnny Brown of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Thomas E. Mathews Community School, located at 1127 E St. in Marysville.

Tags

Recommended for you