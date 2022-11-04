Roll outs for the California Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be dispersed this month to all eligible students in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Due to a surplus in funds for school meal programs that were not distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds will be dispersed to eligible families with school age children. P-EBT is a federal program giving households food benefits to replace in-person school meals that children missed due to the pandemic.
Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba City Unified School District have been classified as community eligibility provision districts which provide non-pricing meal service options to low-income areas. Because of this, all students enrolled in either school district automatically qualify for P-EBT benefits regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced meal programs, officials said.
Students enrolled in schools outside of these districts may also be eligible on an individual basis depending on their involvement in meal assistance programs during the 2021/22 school year.
The benefit levels provided by the program depend on the amount of time each child in a household missed school due to pandemic-related disruptions such as being under quarantine, school shut-downs or attending school virtually through distance learning, officials said. The program serves school-aged children who missed five days of school or more in one month.
Students are eligible for P-EBT if they attended a school that participated in the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program or Seamless Summer Option during the 2021/22 school year. Students also qualify for the program if they were determined to be eligible for free or reduced price meals during the last school year or the 2020/21 school year.
A student may also qualify for benefits if they attended a school that participates in Provision 2 or the Community Eligibility Provision, regardless of individual student eligibility, officials said.
Young children who were not enrolled in school last year may also qualify if they were under the age of 6 as of Aug. 1, 2021, and were part of a household which received CalFresh Food benefits from August 2021 through August 2022, officials said.
Benefit amounts for those enrolled in school are $7.10 for each day they didn’t attend school in person because of COVID-19 during the 2021/22 school year, officials said. Young children who were not enrolled in school will receive an average of $45 per month for each month they received CalFresh benefits during the 2021/22 school year, but the actual monthly amounts may vary.
Officials said that both groups will also receive $391 if they were eligible for summer 2022 P-EBT benefits. To qualify for this program, students must have been enrolled in a school that participated in free meal programs for at least one day in May 2022, and maintain the same eligibility requirements for the standard P-EBT program.
Students who exited school or graduated prior to May 1, 2022, transferred out of state or transferred to a school that does not participate in free meal programs may not qualify for summer 2022 P-EBT benefits.
Eligible children are automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program, and each eligible child will receive their own benefits. According to the P-EBT website, families with multiple children who qualify will receive multiple debit cards containing their benefit amounts.
These cards will be mailed to households throughout mid-November and December. A P-EBT helpline is available for those requiring assistance with their benefits card.
For more information about the P-EBT program and its eligibility requirements, visit www.capandemic-ebt.org. The P-EBT card helpline can be reached at 877-328-9677.