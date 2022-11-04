Roll outs for the California Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be dispersed this month to all eligible students in the Yuba-Sutter area.

Due to a surplus in funds for school meal programs that were not distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds will be dispersed to eligible families with school age children. P-EBT is a federal program giving households food benefits to replace in-person school meals that children missed due to the pandemic. 

Tags

Recommended for you