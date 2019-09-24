The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved in August to 6 percent, down from July’s 6.7 percent, according to the most recent statistics released by the Employment Development Department.
The local figures still lagged behind the state average of 4.2 percent and the national average of 3.8 percent for the same period.
Sutter County and Yuba County both ranked 48 out of 58 counties for the lowest unemployment rate, with each coming in at 6 percent.
The area saw an increase of 900 jobs across all industries in August compared to the month prior. The majority of those (800 jobs) were in nonfarming industries. Those industries included mining, logging, and construction (100 jobs), trade, transportation and utilities (100 jobs), and government (900 jobs). Industries that saw a decrease included manufacturing (100 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (200 jobs).
Colusa County ranked 56th in the state with an unemployment rate of 8.5 percent. The only counties with a worse unemployment rate were Tulare (9.2 percent) and Imperial County (22.1 percent).