The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate stayed the same in July compared to the month prior, according to the most recent statistics provided by the state Employment Development Department.
Locally, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in July, which was consistent with June’s figures and the year-ago estimate for the same month. The rate still hovers above the state and national average, which was 4.4 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, which ranked it 44 out of 58 counties across the state.
Sutter County was slightly behind with a 6.9 percent unemployment rate in July, ranking it 49th in the state.
The area saw an increase of 200 jobs compared to June, despite a total of 1,200 farm jobs being added. The increase was offset by a decrease of 1,200 government jobs. The only nonfarming industries to see growth were mining, logging and construction (100 jobs), as well as educational and health services (100 jobs).
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 10.2 percent in July, ranking it 57th in the state. The only county to have a higher figure was Imperial County with a 20.7 percent unemployment rate.