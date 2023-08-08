Late last week, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way held its annual Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for their major commitments to the wellbeing of citizens in need of a “hand up.”

Among the awards handed out was the Pedro Award. Since 1976, the local United Way has presented this award to an individual who has spent a lifetime caring for others without the thought of personal gain. This year, that award was given to Robert James, who has served for 34 years at all levels with the Central Valley Homeless Veterans Assistance Program in Marysville, caring for the needs of thousands of veterans, United Way officials said.

