Late last week, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way held its annual Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for their major commitments to the wellbeing of citizens in need of a “hand up.”
Among the awards handed out was the Pedro Award. Since 1976, the local United Way has presented this award to an individual who has spent a lifetime caring for others without the thought of personal gain. This year, that award was given to Robert James, who has served for 34 years at all levels with the Central Valley Homeless Veterans Assistance Program in Marysville, caring for the needs of thousands of veterans, United Way officials said.
Marilyn Russell, the 2022 Pedro Award winner, said that “he has given unselfishly the gifts of his time, his knowledge and his expenses. He has always gone over and above to help the homeless veterans in the Central Valley and beyond when needed.”
Jeremy and Amy Delay, owners of Grocery Outlet in Yuba City, received the The Nancy Ferreira Leadership Award, which is given to an individual or organization most significantly contributing to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa community.
“The Delays have donated tens-of-thousands of dollars to local food pantries and the Yuba Sutter Food Bank through their annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ campaigns and provide food nonprofits discounts on merchandise and weekly donations of closeout items. They have followed this pattern since taking over the business in 2009,” United Way officials said.
Frank M. Booth, Inc., the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office and the Sutter County Children and Families Commission all received the Celebration of Service award for their “many years of service to those in need,” officials said.
Bill and Connie Cornelius received the Bill Smith Spirit of Caring award by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan in memory of Nancy Ferreira, who was a 17-year United Way executive director, United Way officials said.
“The Cornelius’ have an extensive background in education from the classroom level to the superintendent level,” United Way officials said. “Connie has been a United Way board member since 2012 and is steadily active in all events and as a donor. Bill has given extensively of his time to assist in United Way events.”