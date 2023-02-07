The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is currently seeking applications from eligible area agencies who have the ability to deliver emergency food or run shelter programs.
According to Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, the local nonprofit organization administers National Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter funds to local organizations assisting residents in need. The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board appointed Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way as the lead agency of the Yuba-Sutter Region Joint Designated Local Board.
Harlan said “federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, have been awarded for Yuba County and Sutter County.” He said Sutter County will receive $64,294 and Yuba County will receive $38,492.
Any eligible agency with the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs may apply for these funds through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Harlan said.
Eligibility requirements Include:
– 501(c), nonprofit agencies, or public agencies, providing food and/or shelter to homeless and low- income people.
– Agencies must not charge fees to clients for EFSP-funded services.
– Service providers must be supplementing existing food and shelter programs.
– Agencies must practice non-discrimination and not require religious participation.
– Agencies must be governed by a volunteer board of directors (except for government units)
– Agencies must have a Unique Entity ID.
Applications for these funds can be requested by calling 530-743-1847, or by email to terry@yscunitedway.org. Completed applications must be submitted no later than noon on Feb. 27 to Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 95901.