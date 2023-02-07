The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is currently seeking applications from eligible area agencies who have the ability to deliver emergency food or run shelter programs.

According to Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, the local nonprofit organization administers National Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter funds to local organizations assisting residents in need. The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board appointed Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way as the lead agency of the Yuba-Sutter Region Joint Designated Local Board.

