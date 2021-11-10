Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dave Johnson had been dealing with nightly snoring for so long that he and his wife Ampai had to sleep in separate rooms.
He was fitted for CPAP and BiPAP breathing machines to blow air through a tube into a face mask but he continued to experience restless nights and often woke up exhausted. Ampai passed away in 2019, just shy of the couple’s 50th anniversary and Johnson drove from his home in Yuba City to Sacramento to visit her gravesite. He realized that the drive was too risky because he was so tired and would briefly fall asleep at the wheel during the drive, according to a Sutter Health press release.
Johnson had a sleep analysis done that found he woke up 30 times a night. With all other options not working, a physician suggested a new procedure that implanted a device under the skin in the upper chest area that stimulates muscles of the tongue and throat, opening a patient’s airway to allow for normal breathing during sleep. He said he was “pretty confident” going ahead with the procedure and had it done in August.
“It’s been great,” Johnson said. “Seriously, it’s probably the best thing that I’ve done for years. I wake up refreshed and ready to charge the day. I can’t say enough good things about it.”
He said he hasn’t had any problems since the procedure and had a recent sleep study done that found he now wakes up about 22 times a night. The goal is to get that down to 15 times a night.
“That’s considered a much safer level,” Johnson said.
Dr. Howard Nam, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Sutter North Surgery and Endoscopy Center, conducted Johnson’s outpatient surgery. After the August procedure, Johnson returned to Nam’s office to make sure his wound had healed properly and that the device could be activated. Once activated, Johnson began using a remote control to turn on the device before bed each night, according to the release.
Nam said the device is battery powered and the stimulation can be adjusted to be stronger or weaker. He said the goal is get patients to a more mild sleep apnea.
“We want them to get a good night’s sleep,” Nam said.
The device is like a pacemaker in that it cannot be recharged and will last for seven to 10 years. Nam said the procedure to replace the device is far less invasive than the original procedure.
Still serving
Johnson joined the military in 1962 as a 19-year-old enlisted airman. During his 23-year career, he and his wife raised their three children on Air Force bases in Kansas, Indiana, Washington, D.C., Germany, Spain and Thailand; spending no more than three years in one place. The couple moved to Yuba City after Johnson retired, according to the release.
He said his children are spread out throughout the west coast so they figured Yuba City would be a good place to settle.
In February 2020, he began volunteering at the Retirees Activities Office (RAO) at Beale Air Force Base where he currently serves as director.
“It’s really such a rewarding thing to be involved in because you’re helping people,” Johnson said.
He said he enjoys working with people to provide information about services and answer questions. RAO is always looking for volunteers to help out, Johnson said. For more information on how to volunteer, call 530-634-2157 or email bealerao@gmail.com.
Johnson encouraged people who may have very little contact with a family member who is a service member or retired service member to reach out today to thank them for their service. He said even if he wasn’t a veteran himself, he would still believe Veterans Day is an important date for the country.
“It’s a time for reflection,” Johnson said.