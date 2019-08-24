Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said temperatures in Yuba-Sutter over next few days will be five to eight degrees higher than average for this time of year.
“Normal is right around 91 and 92 degrees for this time,” Shoemaker said. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s today, with the hottest, 98 degrees forecast Monday.
“It’ll be a sunny but hot weekend,” Shoemaker said. “We’re having a pretty warm late summer pattern.”
Shoemaker said those who are heat sensitive should limit outdoor exposure over the next few days.
“The hottest part of the days will be between 3 p.m and 6 p.m. so try to at least stay in during that time if you’re sensitive to heat,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker also said there will be an abundance of UV rays so wear sunscreen protection.
For more information or weather updates visit weather.gov.