WASHINGTON
Trump finds blame in battle over
background checks
If Washington fails to enact legislation to strengthen federal firearms background checks or otherwise deal with mass shootings, President Donald Trump suggests the blame will fall on a former House Democrat who wants his job.
With talks toward a measure that could pass a Democratic-controlled House and a GOP-run Senate showing no tangible signs of progress, Trump has vacillated from supporting beefed-up background checks to endorsing a amorphous plan focused on mental health issues he says is the root cause of mass gun massacres.
But, mostly, he has sown confusion. Members of both parties on Capitol Hill – echoed by state and local officials who have been to the White House to discuss the issue – say they emerge from discussions with no clue what Trump would sign into law.
On Wednesday morning, just after 5 a.m. in California – where the president is holding fundraisers and touring a portion of border barrier later Wednesday – Trump suggested if talks fail to produce a bill, it will be former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s fault.
“Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal,” Trump tweeted.
He was referring to a call O’Rourke made for a federal mandatory buy-back program for certain firearms during the last Democratic presidential primary debate, which stirred up Trump’s pro-guns conservative base.
“Hell yes we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke, who has struggled to gain a footing among his party’s frontrunners, said last week at the Houston debate. “We are not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore.”
ABC News anchor David Muir had just asked O’Rourke if he is “proposing taking away their guns and how would this work?”
“I am,” the candidate replied. “If it is a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield. If they (have) high-impact, high-velocity rounds (and) when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that so that you would bleed to death on a battlefield and not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers.”
WASHINGTON
Corey Lewandowski mocks Democrats’
investigation of President Trump
Corey Lewandowski’s mocking and defiant performance during more than five hours before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday raised new questions about whether Democrats can revive investigations they say could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The Democrats returned from their summer break determined to invigorate their stalled probes of the president, with Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler for the first time rebranding his panel’s work as an “impeachment investigation.”
But Lewandowski’s scolding denunciations of the “Trump haters” who are trying to “take down a duly elected president” underscored that it won’t be easy in the face of resistance by a White House asserting sweeping authority to bar or limit testimony even by witnesses like the former Trump campaign manager, who never served in the administration.
“It was typical Trumpian chaos,” Judiciary Committee Democrat Jamie Raskin of Maryland said of Lewandowski’s televised testimony. Underscoring the challenge, the witness was seated between chairs set out for two former White House aides the administration instructed not to show up at all.
The situation is feeding tensions within the House Democratic caucus, where Nadler and a majority of other members are ready to move to impeach Trump while Speaker Nancy Pelosi resists a step that’s politically risky – and arguably futile because the Republican-led Senate would be unlikely to remove the president from office.
A senior House Democrat who’s a former committee chairman complained on Wednesday after a Democratic Caucus meeting that the Trump investigations by Judiciary and five other committees lack coordination, focus and an agreed-upon goal.
Nadler didn’t seem to be in charge on Tuesday as he faced constant procedural objections by Republicans and ridicule by Lewandowski, according to the senior lawmaker and a former House investigative committee staff member. Both asked not to be identified discussing the internal differences.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel taunted that Democrats have been struggling to rekindle their investigations since their expected star witness, former special counsel Robert Mueller, turned in a listless performance in his July testimony.
Trump’s vow in April to resist “all the subpoenas” is hampering other congressional investigations as well.
SACRAMENTO
CA governor, attorney general lash out at Trump’s emissions plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday criticized the Trump administration’s plan to rescind California’s nearly half-century-old authority to impose tough car emissions standards, vowing to take legal action to block the move.
“California will prevail because we’re leaders in this space,” Newsom said.
Newsom’s comments came during a morning news conference with state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols, and California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce plans Thursday morning to overturn a special federal waiver that permits California to set its own strict pollution controls to improve air quality, the foundation of the state’s aggressive efforts to combat climate change.
The EPA originally planned to announce that it would do away with the waiver at an event on Wednesday, while President Donald Trump was visiting Los Angeles. But the announcement was delayed, handing the president an opportunity to deliver the news himself.
In a series of tweets early Wednesday, Trump said that revoking California’s authority to impose emissions standards will help make cars safer and more affordable, an assertion that Newsom has consistently refuted.
“This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars,” Trump tweeted.