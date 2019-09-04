NEW YORK
Google to pay $170M fine for YouTube
privacy breach
Google’s YouTube agreed on Wednesday to pay a $170 million fine and limit ads on kids’ videos to settle claims that the company violated children’s privacy laws.
The world’s largest video-sharing site agreed to pay the fine, which is a record for a children’s privacy case, to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and New York State for failing to obtain parental consent in collecting data on kids under the age of 13, the FTC said. Starting in four months, Google also will limit data collection and turn off commenting on videos aimed at kids, YouTube announced at the same time, moves that will hamstring its ability to sell advertisement against a massive portion of its media library.
The settlement under the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, represents the most significant U.S. enforcement action against a big technology company in at least five years over its practices involving minors. Washington is stepping up privacy and antitrust scrutiny of the big internet platforms that have largely operated with few regulatory constraints.
“The $170 million total monetary judgment is almost 30 times higher than the largest civil penalty previously imposed under COPPA,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a joint statement with fellow Republican Commissioner Christine Wilson. “This significant judgment will get the attention of platforms, content providers, and the public.”
The commission’s two Democrats broke from its three Republicans, however, saying the settlement did not go far enough to fix the problems. Some consumer advocates have slammed earlier reports of the fine as an insufficient deterrent, given the size of the company.
YouTube said it will rely on both machine learning and video creators themselves to identify what content is aimed at children. The algorithms will look at cues such as kids’ characters and toys, although the identification of youth content can be tricky. Content creators are being given four months to adjust before changes take effect, the company said.
The company will also spend more to promote its kids app and establish a $100 million fund, disbursed over three years, “dedicated to the creation of thoughtful, original children’s content,” Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki wrote in a blog posting.
“Today’s changes will allow us to better protect kids and families on YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote in the blog, which acknowledged the rising chances that children are watching the site alone. “In the coming months, we’ll share details on how we’re rethinking our overall approach to kids and families, including a dedicated kids experience on YouTube,” she said.
FLORIDA
Dorian gets stronger traveling northward
Hurricane Dorian strengthened as it moved within 100 miles the Carolinas coast Wednesday afternoon.
The Category 2 hurricane, with tropical storm-force winds that extend out 195 miles, picked up speed as is closed to about 150 miles south of Charleston, S.C., the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. EDT update.
Now moving at 110 mph, the hurricane is forecast to get closer, as its current track has it moving northwest at 8 mph, the NHC said.
Forecasters warn Hurricane Dorian’s eye will be “dangerously close,” if not on top of, the coast by Thursday.
“Our forecast right now keeps it really close to the coast, when a little wobble could take it right on shore with some of those winds,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Wednesday.
“The center of Dorian will approach the coast of South Carolina Wednesday night, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday,” according to the NHC.
Either way, Dorian’s powerful sustained winds and 10 to 15 inches of predicted rain promise to cause widespread flooding and power outages across large parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. That includes areas further inland from the coast.
Wednesday morning, Charleston began experiencing a “king tide,” flooding parts of the city, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference.
Sustained winds of 39 mph, and a gust of 51 mph, were recorded at Folly Beach, the hurricane center said in its late afternoon update.
“Life-threatening” storm surges, ranging from four to eight feet in height, are expected across the coast, National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said.
In North Carolina, the state’s first hurricane-related death was reported.
CALIFORNIA
SF names NRA a domestic terrorist organization
San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday naming the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and encouraged other cities to do the same.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California in July killed three people, including two children, and injured 17. Citing recent mass shootings as well as a rise in hate crimes, the resolution accuses the country’s most influential gun lobbyist group of spreading “propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence,” promoting extremist positions and arming “individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism” through its advocacy.
Following the attack in Gilroy, 22 were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, nine in Dayton, Ohio, and seven in Odessa, Texas.
“People are dying every day in this country,” Stefani said in an interview with KTVU-TV on Tuesday. “Doing nothing is not an option. And that’s what the NRA continues to do.”
The resolution called for labeling the NRA a domestic terrorist organization and asking San Francisco’s city and county governments to limit any business relationships its vendors and contractors may have with the organization. It also called on San Francisco leaders to encourage other jurisdictions, including cities, states and the federal government, to adopt similar positions on the NRA.