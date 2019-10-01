WASHINGTON
Ukraine’s Poroshenko never felt pressure to investigate Joe Biden
Petro Poroshenko, who was Ukraine’s president until May and dealt with both the Obama and Trump administrations, said in a rare interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that he never felt pressure from President Donald Trump or his personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to open questionable corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Neither, Poroshenko added, did he ever feel that Biden’s 2016 demand that Ukraine fire an embattled top prosecutor stemmed from anything improper or personal on Biden’s part.
Speaking at his political party headquarters in Kyiv, Poroshenko said that if Trump or his allies had made such a demand, he would have immediately dismissed it.
Trump disregards whistleblower
protections
Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to “interview” the whistleblower who prompted House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, but federal laws offer the intelligence community official protection and polls show the president’s attempts to discredit that person are failing.
During a morning-long tweet blitz, Trump asked: “why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about ... the whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him.”
“This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better. No pressure at all (as confirmed by Ukrainian Pres.),” he wrote of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “It is just another Democrat Hoax!”
But the president’s latest public lashing out at the still-unknown intelligence community employee who crafted a formal complaint about Trump’s July 25 telephone conversation with Zelenskiy – during which he suggested Zelenskiy “do us a favor” by investigating 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and son Hunter in return for additional U.S. military aid – is not resonating with voters.
And some polls suggest trouble for the president.
A plurality of voters – 47 percent – now support Trump being impeached by the House and removed from office by the Senate, according to a new CNN-SSRS poll. That’s up from 41 percent in May, with those opposing such action declining by an even larger amount, 9 percent (from 54 percent in May to 45 percent in the new survey).
The number of Democrats that support impeachment remains relatively the same, at 74 percent, as past version of the survey. But the number of GOP and independent voters who support it has risen.