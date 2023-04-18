A store that has shipped to nearly every country in the world, and an owner that been to at least 80 of them, that’s Mail Box Plus in Yuba City.

Duane Haley and DeAnna Peters are a brother/sister duo who took over the business with their parents about 20 years ago as of April 16. The dynamic pair spent most of their early lives globetrotting, following their parents who worked for various schools on military bases.

Tags

Recommended for you