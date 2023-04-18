A store that has shipped to nearly every country in the world, and an owner that been to at least 80 of them, that’s Mail Box Plus in Yuba City.
Duane Haley and DeAnna Peters are a brother/sister duo who took over the business with their parents about 20 years ago as of April 16. The dynamic pair spent most of their early lives globetrotting, following their parents who worked for various schools on military bases.
Peters has opened several businesses throughout her career including a tax firm and a continued passion in dog breeding and showing.
“I like to put out fires,” laughed Peters. “If it's not exciting and crazy, I get bored, and this place is always crazy busy.”
While Peters took the initiative to buy out Mail Box Plus with her parents back in 2003, she sold off her share after only a few years to free up time for her then young family. She continued on as an employee throughout that time but said she is now looking forward to retirement and possibly relocating to Costa Rica.
Haley, now the sole owner, has a background in large international shipments and even spent some time working in the hospitality industry in the Middle East. As political unrest continued to escalate, Haley eventually found himself returning home to Northern California and also works part time as a Spanish instructor at Yuba College.
“This is home base,” said Haley. “I was born here and have rubber banded back and forth a couple times. I've lived in many places, but I always call this home.”
Mail Box Plus operates as an independent shipping and packaging store, but its convenience is in the variety of carriers it offers. Customers can choose from all the major shipping services available and pick one that best suits their budget and timeframe.
“It's nice because if they have a UPS, a Fedex, and a post office package, they can walk in here and drop it all off instead of going to three different places,” explained Peters. “We offer you the choice – what fits your needs and works best for you.”
In addition to traditional shipping and packing services, Mail Box Plus also happens to be a Live Scan hotspot. It also operates as a public notary and faxing center, as well as offering mailbox rental, printing, laminating, key making and even greeting cards.
“Being independent means we’re not boxed into any one company policy,” added Haley. “We get to try out different things and see what works best for ourselves and the customers.”
Mail Box Plus is one of the original storefronts of the Lincoln Plaza and just so happens to be the last standing bookstore in the area. The family's small library offers a comprehensive selection of titles with a trade-in-point system that helps cover the expense of each book.
“We've had used books in here for 18 years because everyone in the family is an avid reader,” said Haley. “We're the only one in our industry that I know of that does this. There's one shipping place in Florida that does coffee, and another in Niagara Falls that sells soap. That's part of the fun of being independent, the freedom to try whatever you want.”
Mail Box Plus is located at 1000 Lincoln Rd. Suite H in Yuba City. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit mailboxplusca.com, or call 530-751-5000.