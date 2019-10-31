WASHINGTON
House Democrats advance federal
student aid overhaul
The House Education and Labor Committee on Thursday voted 28-22 to approve a massive overhaul of federal student loans and other higher education programs that they touted as an overdue move to address the costs of higher education.
The 1,165-page measure earned no Republican support at the end of a markup that began Tuesday. Among numerous other provisions, it would expand Pell Grants, tweak the Federal Work-Study Program, direct more aid to minority-serving institutions, emphasize campus safety and set several new requirements designed to impose tougher standards on for-profit colleges. It would also use federal aid to encourage states to offer tuition-free community college educations.
CHICAGO
Chicago teachers end strike; classes to resume Friday
The Chicago Teachers Union strike is over after 11 school days, and students will return to class on Friday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the end of the walkout after a lengthy closed-door meeting with CTU officials, resulting in an agreement that five days lost to the strike will be made up.
That issue arose as an eleventh-hour glitch late Wednesday when, despite the union’s House of Delegates approving a tentative contract deal, the CTU said it was contingent on teachers being able to make up all the lost school days.
Lightfoot staunchly opposed that, and angrily said late Wednesday she was through negotiating. But she relented Thursday morning, saying she was available to talk about a compromise but wouldn’t accept “unilateral demands” from the union.