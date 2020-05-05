An Olivehurst man charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and inflicting corporal injury had his arraignment continued to Wednesday (today) due him being in the hospital.
David Owen, 31, was arrested Friday morning at a hotel in the 1100 block of N Beale Road in Marysville by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. A victim reported on Thursday that Owen had assaulted her, threatened her with a knife and held her against her will, according to Appeal archives.
Owen was booked into Yuba County Jail on Saturday after reportedly being uncooperative on Friday after being arrested. His arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but it was continued to Tuesday because he was being treated at Adventist Health/Rideout. On Tuesday, Judge Julia Scrogin continued Owen’s arraignment another day as he remained at the hospital. Scrogin did not say what caused Owen to be admitted to the hospital.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. today. Owen’s bail is set at $500,000.