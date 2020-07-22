The arraignment of a Citrus Heights man charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence was continued at the request of his attorney.
On July 4, Brandon Joseph Carper, 37, allegedly fired shots toward victims in the Grays Beach area along the river following a fight.
Carper’s original arraignment was scheduled for July 8 and was continued from that date at the request of Carper’s attorney Philip Cozens.
On Wednesday, Carper appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference from Yuba County Jail. Cozens asked to withhold the entry of a plea until he could review the police report. He requested bail be lowered to between $50,000 and $100,000.
The district attorney’s office said the fact that children were present at the time of the alleged incident made Carper an “extreme risk to the public.”
Judge Julia Scrogin lowered Carper’s bail from $1 million to $500,000. The arraignment was rescheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m. As of late Wednesday, Carper remained in Yuba County Jail.