A man charged with killing two people because of distracted driving in 2018 had his arraignment continued to March 23 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.
Jacob Correia, 19, Meridian, pleaded not guilty to counts of second degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in May 2019.
On Feb. 10, 2018, Correia was allegedly speeding west on Highway 20 on the Sutter Causeway when– distracted by his cellphone. He crashed into the back of a pickup truck and swerved into the eastbound lane, where he collided head-on with another truck, resulting in the death of Jose Velazquez Guerra, 48, and Deysi Reyes Turcios, 58, both from Colusa, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.