An arraignment was continued in Sutter County Superior Court Monday for a man accused of driving drunk, crashing his vehicle into a trailer home in Knights Landing and killing three members of a family
Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of driving under the influence-causing death or injury, and nine sentence enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury. He also faces two federal charges for being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the U.S.
On May 4, 2019, Huazo-Jardinez was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office after crashing into the trailer home of the Pacheco family in Jennings Court on the Sutter County side of Knights Landing.
The crash killed Jose Pacheco, 38; Ana Pacheco, 34; and 10-year-old Angel Pacheco-Espinoza. The sole survivor was their 11-year-old daughter, Mariana Pacheco, who was hospitalized for serious injuries and has since been released.
According to previous Appeal-Democrat reports, the victims were all asleep in one room of their trailer when the collision occurred at 9:50 p.m. Huazo-Jardinez was driving a Chevy Avalanche north on SR 113 at a high rate of speed.
Because of the driver’s level of intoxication and his speed of travel, he failed to negotiate an S-curve, left the roadway and drove directly into the trailer.
After being released from Sutter County Jail on bail May 7, 2019, he was arrested by U.S. Customs Enforcement, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports. He then admitted to the allegation that he is not a U.S. citizen and was ordered to be deported, federal court documents show.
Last May, an investigation into the truck he allegedly crashed into the trailer home, and a search warrant served on his home produced two handguns – one of which had been reported stolen out of Boise, Idaho, and the other registered to a person in Colusa County (officers believe this gun was stolen and not reported).
Huazo-Jardinez’s attorney, Jesse Santana, appeared on Huazo-Jardinez’s behalf.
The federal case currently takes precedence over the county case, Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Cameron King said. Huazo-Jardinez can be returned to face the Sutter County charges if he is convicted federally, and before he finishes serving his sentence.
Huazo-Jardinez is scheduled to appear before Senior Judge Morrison C. England Jr. for a status conference April 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the U.S. Eastern District Court of California.
His arraignment is scheduled for May 11, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.