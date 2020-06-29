The Sutter County Public Defender requested the arraignment be continued for a Susanville man charged with murder related to a two-car collision that resulted in the death of a child.
On April 19, Tony Daniel Kesterson, 29, was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion east on Highway 20 in Sutter County. A 10-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle. Kesterson was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car east of South Tarke Road. The car hit a concrete wall after driving across the westbound lane. Tarjinder Singh, 59, of Sacramento, the driver of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma heading west, could not stop in time and hit the right rear of the Ford, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The boy was killed as a result of the collision. The Sutter County District Attorney’s office charged Kesterson with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of driving under the influence causing death, child endangerment, and driving while privilege is suspended.
The Susanville Police Department arrested Kesterson on Thursday after the DA’s office contacted the department requesting assistance in arresting him on a warrant for murder, according to a news release.
Kesterson was booked into Lassen County Jail. On Saturday, Kesterson was booked into Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.
He appeared in Sutter County Superior Court from the jail via video conference call on Monday. Sutter County Public Defender Mark Van den Heuvel asked Judge Susan Green to continue the arraignment to allow him time to review the police report and speak with Kesterson.
Kesterson will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. July 15 in Sutter County Superior Court. He remains in Sutter County Jail.