A Linda man charged with the first-degree murder of a Sacramento man last Thanksgiving had his arraignment continued Monday to May 11 via video conferencing in Yuba County Superior Court.
Moe Nanlap, 23, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, two counts of owning a firearm as a former felon, and 42 total special allegations and sentence enhancements related to the charges.
He is charged with the murder of Curtis Hicks, 42, as well as allegedly shooting another victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Nanlap’s arraignment was scheduled for May 11.