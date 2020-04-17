An arraignment was continued in Yuba County Superior Court for the suspect in a 2019 Olivehurst drive-by shooting.
Alexis Algarin, 19, of Marysville is charged with multiple attempted murder charges from his alleged involvement in the incident.
On August 9, 2019, Algarin allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle from the car he was riding in on Arboga Road near Melody Road in Olivehurst. Three people occupied the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported but the victim’s vehicle sustained damage, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
Algarin pleaded not guilty to all charges in his August 2019 arraignment. Agarin is currently in Yuba County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on May 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.