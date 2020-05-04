An arraignment is scheduled for June 1 in Yuba County Superior Court for a woman accused of murdering a man last October at a homeless camp.
Monique Trevino, 32, was charged with the murder of Stephen Milby, 45, a homeless man found dead at the Hollywood Trailer Park in Yuba County on Oct. 30, 2019. Trevino was arrested after a several-day-long search.
Trevino appeared in court via Zoom video conference Monday where her attorney, Christopher Cannon requested that the arraignment be continued to allow for more time to review information.
The request was approved by Judge Julia Scroggin, who noted that scheduling a trial date for the case should be pushed back as far as possible to allow for an easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Trevino is next scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on June 1 at 9 a.m. for continued arraignment. She remains in custody at Yuba County Jail.