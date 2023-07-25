ScottFire.jpg

The Scott Fire, pictured on June 15, burned 115 acres near Loma Rica. Browns Valley resident James Fiske was arraigned on Monday for seven counts of arson in connection with the fire.

 Courtesy of Yuba County Office of Emergency Services

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged 34-year-old James Fiske of Browns Valley with seven counts of arson on Monday in relation to multiple fires set in the area of Scott Grant Road in Loma Rica in June.

Dubbed the Scott Fire, three fires were allegedly started by Fiske on June 15 and burned 115 acres before Cal Fire personnel were able to contain the blaze. 

